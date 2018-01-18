James Spann: Slow warming trend for Alabama begins later today

James Spann: Alabama begins to warm this afternoon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
ANOTHER FRIGID MORNING: Some temperatures just before daybreak across Alabama:
- Haleyville — 8
- Pell City — 10
- Hueytown — 12
- Cottondale — 12
- Gadsden — 13
- Auburn — 13
- Heflin — 13
- Jemison — 15
- Anniston — 16
- Demopolis — 16
- Troy — 17
- Mobile — 19
We finally climb above freezing today; most north and central Alabama locations will see a high around 40 degrees — still about 15 degrees below average for mid-January, but certainly moving in the right direction. The air is dry and the sky will stay sunny.
Tonight will be cold again; we drop into the 15- to 20- degree range early tomorrow.
TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry weather with the warming trend continuing. We reach the low 50s tomorrow and upper 50s Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the low 60s; break out the tank tops and flip flops. Clouds increase Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: A deep surface low will be over the Great Lakes Monday, and the trailing cold front will bring showers into Alabama. Some thunder is possible, but with no surface-based instability there is no risk of severe storms. Rain amounts Monday should be around one-half inch for most communities. Then, the weather for the rest of the week looks cool and dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
SNOW FOR EVERYONE: Preliminary data suggests snow fell on a part of all 67 Alabama counties Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. The last time this happened was March 12-13, 1993, during the famous “Blizzard of 93.” Of course, snow with this event was much, much lighter, but the snow coverage and depth of the cold air still impressive.
