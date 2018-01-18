James Spann: Slow warming trend for Alabama begins later today

James Spann: Alabama begins to warm this afternoon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER FRIGID MORNING: Some temperatures just before daybreak across Alabama:

Haleyville — 8

Pell City — 10

Hueytown — 12

Cottondale — 12

Gadsden — 13

Auburn — 13

Heflin — 13

Jemison — 15

Anniston — 16

Demopolis — 16

Troy — 17

Mobile — 19

We finally climb above freezing today; most north and central Alabama locations will see a high around 40 degrees — still about 15 degrees below average for mid-January, but certainly moving in the right direction. The air is dry and the sky will stay sunny.

Tonight will be cold again; we drop into the 15- to 20- degree range early tomorrow.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry weather with the warming trend continuing. We reach the low 50s tomorrow and upper 50s Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high in the low 60s; break out the tank tops and flip flops. Clouds increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A deep surface low will be over the Great Lakes Monday, and the trailing cold front will bring showers into Alabama. Some thunder is possible, but with no surface-based instability there is no risk of severe storms. Rain amounts Monday should be around one-half inch for most communities. Then, the weather for the rest of the week looks cool and dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

SNOW FOR EVERYONE: Preliminary data suggests snow fell on a part of all 67 Alabama counties Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. The last time this happened was March 12-13, 1993, during the famous “Blizzard of 93.” Of course, snow with this event was much, much lighter, but the snow coverage and depth of the cold air still impressive.

