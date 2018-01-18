James Spann: Warming trend for Alabama through the weekend

SEVERE CLEAR: Not a cloud in the Alabama sky this afternoon, and we can celebrate that all observation sites are above freezing at 3 p.m.

Tonight will be clear and cold; most spots will see a low between 15 and 20 degrees early tomorrow morning. Then, we enjoy a sunny sky tomorrow with a high in the low 50s as the warm-up continues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday; the high Saturday will be in the 50s, and there’s a good chance we reach the 60s Sunday afternoon. Clouds thicken Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely at times Monday thanks to a surface cold front passing through that will trail a deep surface low over the Great Lakes. Some thunder is possible, but we don’t expect any severe weather because of the lack of instability. Rain amounts around one-half inch are likely. Then, the rest of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a chance of rain to far south Alabama Wednesday.

SOMETHING TO WATCH: Keep an eye on brutally cold air over Siberia; it’s no threat to North America now, but if a cross-polar flow forms in coming weeks, that could spell trouble for Canada and possibly parts of the U.S.

