Alabama Crimson Tide championship celebration includes Coke cans, parade

The Alabama football team will be honored for its national championship with a parade beginning at Denny Chimes and a program on the north steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the Walk of Champions on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and feature Nick and Terry Saban, the players and coaching staff along with Big Al, the Million Dollar Band and the Crimson Tide cheerleaders.

The parade will conclude at the Walk of Champions with a ceremony on the top steps of the Bryant-Denny Stadium North End Zone that will be emceed by Chris Stewart. The Crimson Tide will be presented with the CFP National Championship Trophy, the AFCA Amway Coaches Trophy and the Allstate Sugar Bowl Trophy.

The program will feature Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, AFCA Associate Executive Director Gary Darnell and other dignitaries and special guests.

Giveaways will include 10,000 championship posters and another 10,000 national championship promotional items.

Concessions will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. in and around the parade route and Walk of Champions with drinks and snacks available. There will also be two areas to buy a wide array national championship merchandise around the Walk of Champions.

Coca-Cola will honor the football team and its fans with a commemorative 12-ounce can featuring the custom logo marking the school’s 17th national football championship.

“Coca-Cola congratulates the University of Alabama on this incredible victory and invites fans to celebrate the momentous occasion with us,” said John H. Sherman, president and CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United. “Crimson Tide fans can commemorate their team’s impressive 17th national college football championship by picking up the limited-edition cans and enjoying the delicious, refreshing taste of Coca-Cola.”

Fans could buy the cans at participating retailers beginning earlier this week.

The celebration will be carried live on the Crimson Tide Sports Radio Network from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will also stream live on the SEC Network + through the WatchESPN and ESPN apps, RollTide.com and on Facebook Live. SEC Now will also have live coverage on the SEC Network at 2 p.m. with Laura Rutledge onsite in Tuscaloosa.