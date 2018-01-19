James Spann: Alabama warms up through the weekend, gets wet Monday

James Spann: Big warm-up for Alabama today through the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COLD MORNING: Most places around here are in the teens just before sunrise; here are some early morning temperatures:

Black Creek — 11

Haleyville — 13

Pell City — 14

Heflin — 14

Gadsden — 15

Anniston — 17

Alexander City — 17

Demopolis — 17

Tuscaloosa — 18

Sylacauga — 18

We are expecting a very nice warm-up today; with ample sunshine, the high will be in the low 50s, almost at seasonal averages for Jan. 19 (Birmingham’s average high today is 54).

Alabama’s weather will remain dry over the weekend, and the warming trend continues. With a mix of sun and clouds, we project highs in the upper 50s tomorrow and mid 60s Sunday. Temperatures should stay above freezing Sunday morning, the first time that has happened since Jan. 11.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds thicken Sunday night, and rain returns to the state Monday thanks to a cold front trailing a deep surface low over the Great Lakes. Some thunder is possible, but with hardly any surface-based instability severe storms are not expected; rain amounts will be around one-half inch. Then, for the rest of the week, the weather looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The Global Forecast System suggests the next chance of rain comes around Sunday, Jan. 28.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.