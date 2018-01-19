James Spann: Warming trend continues for Alabama through weekend

FEELING BETTER: Temperatures have exceeded 50 degrees across much of north and central Alabama this afternoon as the warming trend continues. While the sky is sunny here, we do note some clouds just west of the state.

For the weekend, we project a mix of sun and clouds both days, and the warm-up rolls along. The high tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s, followed by mid 60s Sunday. We will stay above freezing Sunday morning for the first time since Jan. 11. Strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon west of the state, where the Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal risk” defined for parts of the ArkLaTex region.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front, trailing a deep surface low over the Great Lakes, will push into Alabama Monday, bringing a band of showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Severe storms are not expected because of the lack of instability and dynamic forcing. Rain amounts Monday should be in the one-half-inch range.

Then, the weather looks dry with seasonal temperatures Tuesday through Friday — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The next chance of rain will be around the weekend of Jan. 27-28.

