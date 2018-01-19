On this day in Alabama history: Alabama Territory General Assembly met

January 19, 1818

The General Assembly of the Alabama Territory met for the first time at the Douglas Hotel in St. Stephens. The new Legislature consisted of 13 members of the House of Representatives from seven counties and one member of the Legislative Council, as the Senate was then known. During the session, which lasted until Feb. 14, the Legislature formed a committee to report on potential locations for a permanent capital and a census to determine whether the territory’s population met the minimum for statehood. The Legislature also added 13 new counties, redrew county lines and elected Indian Agent John Crowell as the territory’s representative to the U.S. Congress.

Map of Alabama, 1818. (John Melish, Library of Congress Geography and Map Division) In 1819, the Alabama Territorial Legislature approved the new state’s first constitution in Huntsville, Madison County. Shown here is an image of the original title page of the document. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History)

