Recipe: Easy Pecan Shortbread

Shortbread cookies. They’re one of my most favorite things. There is something magical about the perfect blend of flour, butter and sugar. But truth be told, they can be a little fussy. Some recipes call for you to use cold butter and cut it into the flour. Other recipes call for you to roll the dough out and prick it with a fork. Some even call for you to use cookie cutters. None of these tasks are especially difficult. Ain’t nobody got time for all that. Enter my EASY Pecan Shortbread.

Seriously, this is the easiest shortbread I’ve ever made. And does it taste as good as the other stuff? Heck yeah, it does.

Now, there’ll be naysayers out there (they always show up) claiming this isn’t “true” shortbread. But I say, “Whatever.” It looks like it and tastes like it, but it is a whole lot easier. And I like easy. And I know you do, too.

Easy Pecan Shortbread

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup finely chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. With a mixer, cream the butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix well. Add the vanilla. Gradually add the flour and mix until combined. Add the pecans and mix briefly to combine. Press the dough evenly into the bottom of a ungreased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. If the mixture is too sticky, cover with wax paper and use the wax paper to press flat. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and use a pizza cutter to cut into squares. Allow to cool in the pan before removing. Store in an airtight container.

Notes

Be sure to measure your flour by spooning it into a dry measure measuring cup and leveling off. Do not scoop into the flour container with the measuring scoop. Measuring the flour incorrectly will greatly affect this recipe.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.