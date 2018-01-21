On this day in Alabama history: Spring Hill students repulsed KKK

January 21, 1957
Students at Spring Hill College in Mobile successfully repulsed a raid by the Ku Klux Klan. Late that night, students studying for exams heard the Klansmen outside the dormitory hammering together a kerosene-soaked cross and ran them off with makeshift weapons. The Klansmen returned the next night and burned a cross outside the college gates, to which students responded by hanging a Klansman in effigy with a sign that read “KKKers ARE CHICKEN.” Three years earlier, the college voluntarily became the first white college in the Deep South to desegregate, a decade before any others.
