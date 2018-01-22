Alabama Power crews travel to Puerto Rico with mission of restoring hope and power

Alabama Power crews safely arrived on the ground in Puerto Rico Saturday to begin the process of restoring outages and hope to residents of the hurricane-ravaged country.

The task would appear daunting. The island was hit by Hurricane Maria in fall 2017 and with infrastructure totaled, restoring power has been an arduous process.

Alabama Power line crews and support personnel traveled to the island with teams from Southern Company sister companies Georgia Power, Gulf Power and Mississippi Power. They’re expected to remain for nearly 45 days.

Engineering Supervisor John Woody and family arrive at the Birmingham Airport Saturday, Jan. 20. Woody traveled with crew to Puerto Rico. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Sharing a few laughs before the work begins. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Bags waiting to be loaded for line crews headed to Puerto Rico. Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Mississippi Power and Gulf Power are working together. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Bags are packed and crews prepare to board the plane to Puerto Rico. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews share a laugh before boarding their plane. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Family members take pictures before saying goodbye to crews. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter)

Family members joined the nearly 80 crew members to send them well wishes as they left Birmingham Saturday morning.

The companies sent trucks and equipment by barge several days ago.

Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter) Southern Company companies, including Alabama Power and Georgia Power, shipped equipment to Puerto Rico in advance of crews that arrived Sunday to help restore infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria. (Mike Kittrell / Alabama NewsCenter)

Although the mission may appear demanding, Alabama Power Engineering Supervisor John Woody says the crews are well-experienced in overcoming challenges brought by storms.

Alabama Power crews help restore power in Puerto Rico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.