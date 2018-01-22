James Spann: Rain moving out of Alabama, dry air moving in

RADAR CHECK: Most of the rain in Alabama this afternoon is east of a line from Anniston to Clanton to Selma to Grove Hill. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe storms for southeast Alabama through the evening hours, but the overall threat is very low. And the sky is clearing behind the rain over parts of north and west Alabama.

We will drop to near 40 degrees early tomorrow; there is no Arctic air behind today’s system.

REST OF THE WEEK: It’s an easy forecast — dry air and seasonal temperatures; mostly sunny days and fair nights tomorrow through Friday with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We will be at or just below freezing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning. And there’s a chance we hit 60 degrees Friday afternoon.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture surges into the state Friday night, and we will mention a few periods of rain Saturday. The latest Global Forecast System run is not too aggressive with rain amounts, keeping them under one-half inch. It won’t rain all day, and there is no risk of severe storms. Saturday’s high will be in the low 60s, about 5 to 8 degrees above average for late January. For now we will hold on to some risk of a stray shower Sunday, but it looks like a decent part of the day will be dry with a high back in the low 60s.

LONG RANGE: We’re still seeing signals from the European model ensemble output suggesting very cold air will try and nose down into North America in 15 days or so. Just an idea that is on the table, and way to early, of course, for specifics. We’ll keep an eye on it.

