African-American heritage sites in Alabama recognized through special fund, history preserved

Civil rights leaders have identified 20 Alabama sites for placement on the 2018 World Monuments Fund’s watch list in an effort to save the historic buildings from decay.
The 20 sites comprise the new African-American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium, which is being coordinated through the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. They include schools, homes, hotels and churches that played key roles in the civil rights movement — providing shelter for civil rights activists, hosting meetings and serving as centers for worship and rallies.
Their inclusion in the watch list, and the creation of the consortium, were both announced Monday during a news conference at the historic Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham. The church is among the 20 designated sites, in Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma and in the state’s Black Belt.
“The churches, homes and meeting places we have recognized represent our best and most treasured human values,” said Joshua David, president and CEO of the World Monuments Fund, which is helping fund the preservation efforts. “We aim to celebrate and share these inspiring stories of courage and resolve, paving the way for a sustained legacy of action and social justice.”
The Rev. Thomas Wilder Jr. pastors Historic Bethel Baptist Church. As he stood in the pulpit Monday to offer a closing prayer in front of media and leaders, a picture of one of the church’s earlier pastors, the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, could be seen over his shoulder.
Civil rights historians say even though stories of the movement have been shared, the buildings connected to the stories — which offered comfort and shelter for many African-Americans during those turbulent times — are in need of greater protection and preservation.
The initiatives announced Monday, they hope, are a step toward that goal.
Collection of civil rights landmarks around Alabama placed on global watch list from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Here are the 20 designated sites:
Birmingham
- Old Sardis Baptist Church
- Sixteenth Street Baptist Church
- Historic Bethel Baptist Church
- St. Paul United Methodist Church
- The Ballard House
Montgomery
- Ben Moore Hotel
- Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church
- Dexter Avenue King Parsonage
- First Baptist Church
- Dr. Richard Harris House
- Jackson Community House and Museum
- Mt. Zion AME Zion Church
- Old Ship AME Zion Church
- United (formerly Trinity) Lutheran Church Parsonage
Selma and the Black Belt
- Brown Chapel AME Church
- First (Colored) Baptist Church
- Jackson Family Home
- Tabernacle Baptist Church – Selma
- Jackson Family/Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) Compound – White Hall
- Safe House Black History Museum – Greensboro