James Spann: Alabama dry through Friday, with cool days, chilly nights

James Spann: Alabama weather stays quiet the rest of this week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CALM PATTERN: Following yesterday’s rain, drier, cooler air is rolling into Alabama today. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the mid 50s; Birmingham’s average high for Jan. 23 is 54.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rather benign weather continues through Friday with sunny days and clear nights; highs will be in the 50s tomorrow and Thursday, then close to 60 Friday. Morning lows will be in the 28- to 32-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture returns to the state, and we will need to mention some risk of rain with a surface low passing near the Gulf Coast. Timing remains pretty uncertain, but using the reliable European global model it looks like the best chance of rain comes Saturday night through midday Sunday. The bottom line is that while rain is possible Saturday, it certainly won’t rain all day, and the most widespread rain will most likely hold off until Saturday night and part of the day Sunday. Rain amounts should be around one-half inch, and no severe storms are expected. Highs will be at or just over 60 both days.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The first half of next week looks dry with seasonal temperatures; no sign of any Arctic air for the rest of January.

But we are still seeing signals in ensemble output that Arctic air could very well return to parts of the continental U.S. as we get into February. No way of knowing specifics; just watching the pattern.

LARGE QUAKE: A big M7.9 quake this morning in the Gulf of Alaska has prompted tsunami warnings for parts of the Alaska and Canada Pacific coasts, and a tsunami watch for parts of the California coast.

