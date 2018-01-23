James Spann: Dry days, chilly nights for Alabama

SEASONAL WEATHER: Temperatures are in the 50s across most of north and central Alabama this afternoon; clouds are confined to the far northern counties of the state near the Tennessee border.

Tonight will be clear and cold; we project a low between 28 and 32 degrees.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Dry weather continues with chilly mornings. Early morning lows will be at or just below freezing; the high tomorrow will be in the 52- to 55-degree range, followed by upper 50s Thursday and low 60s Friday, with a sunny sky each day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A disturbance will move through the northern Gulf of Mexico, meaning mostly cloudy weather Saturday and Sunday with some risk of rain at times both days. Global model data suggests the highest rain coverage will come late Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain amounts should be around one-half inch, with no threat of severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Cool, dry weather is the story for the first half of the week; a cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms by Thursday or Friday, followed by sharply colder air.

SIX YEARS AGO TODAY: Eleven tornadoes touched down during the early morning Jan. 23, 2012; two were killed in Jefferson County. The highest-rated tornado was an EF-3 that moved through parts of Center Point and Clay.

