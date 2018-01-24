Barber museum voted best attraction in Alabama

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum is Alabama’s best attraction, according to readers of USA Today.

The museum that anchors the 880-acre Barber Motorsports Park features one of the largest collections of motorcycles in the world and the largest collection of vintage Lotus racecars.

The newspaper released its “Best Alabama Attraction” list earlier this month. The list took nominations from Alabama-based travel writers and photographers and allowed the public to vote for a month.

“Our dream was to create the greatest collection of motorcycles in the world,” said Jeff Ray, executive director of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. “Being named the best Alabama attraction was thrilling news to receive, and we appreciate our fans for showing such overwhelming enthusiasm for our mission here in Birmingham.”

“What an honor it was to be nominated and to receive this award,” George Barber, founder of the museum and motorsports park, said. “When you consider just how spectacular all 10 of the state’s contenders are, it was truly a competition of favorites. We’re delighted.”

Barber Motorsports Park from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.