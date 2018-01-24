On this day in Alabama history: Artist Dale Kennington was born

January 24, 1935

Artist Dale Kennington was born in Georgia. Kennington moved to Dothan with her family six months later and later earned a bachelor of arts degree with concentrations in art history and design from the University of Alabama. She is best known for her contemporary realist paintings that combine scenes of everyday life into fictional events. Her paintings, which have been featured in 15 solo museum exhibitions and 29 group exhibitions, are held in 10 prestigious museum collections, including the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Mobile Museum of Art. Her work brought her fame locally and internationally, including the 2011 Governor’s Arts Award by the Alabama State Council on the Arts.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Punch and Judy Show, 1991, by American artist Dale Kennington. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Dale Kennington) Long Day, Long Night (front), 2004, by American artist Dale Kennington. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Dale Kennington) Cocktail Party, 1995, by American artist Dale Kennington. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Dale Kennington) Are You Nobody, Too? (front), 2003, by American artist Dale Kennington. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Dale Kennington)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.