Alabama PastPort Program to be unveiled as part of state’s bicentennial

The Alabama Bicentennial Commission and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc. (MBUSI) will announce the launch of the Alabama PastPort Project.

The launch will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Visitors Center in Vance at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, and will be carried live on Alabama NewsCenter’s Facebook page.

“The bicentennial of Alabama is a once-in-a-lifetime moment and it demands a project that can make a lifetime of difference,” said Sen. Arthur Orr, chair of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. “These unique opportunities will inspire a younger generation to learn about the great treasures of Alabama, while fostering education in a stimulating and exciting way.”

The PastPort is meant to be a passport to the past and will serve as the official bicentennial publication and a guide to Alabama’s historic places. Children, parents, teachers and out-of-state visitors can use the Alabama Bicentennial PastPort Project to visit every corner of Alabama. Each of the state’s 67 counties has at least one destination in the PastPort, which includes information about offerings in every region.

Representatives from the Bicentennial Commission and MBUSI, along with co-sponsors Verizon and Alabama NewsCenter, on Friday will highlight the opportunities the program will provide to people of all ages who want to explore the state. Airbus is also a co-sponsor of the project.

“This program encourages kids to learn about Alabama’s rich history by visiting the historic sites, museums and landmark locations that tell its story,” MBUSI CEO Jason Hoff said. “We’re proud to sponsor a program that provides these learners with the resources to make these trips not only educational but also entertaining.”

For more information about the Alabama PastPort Project and to learn more about plans and projects that help commemorate the state’s bicentennial, visit www.ALABAMA200.org.