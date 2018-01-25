James Spann: Wet at times in Alabama this weekend

James Spann: After chilly start, Alabama rises into the 50s today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: Temperatures are mostly in the 20s over the northern half of Alabama this morning with a clear sky; we warm nicely into the upper 50s this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine.

Look for similar weather tomorrow; we start the day just below freezing, but the high will be close to 60 degrees with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Clouds thicken tomorrow night.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a cloudy day, and we will mention the chance of some rain at times as a surface wave develops in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It won’t rain all day, and the high will be near 60 again. Rain should be a bit more widespread Saturday night and Sunday morning, then ending from west to east Sunday afternoon. Rain amounts over the northern half of the state should be generally under one-half inch; heavier totals are likely closer to the Gulf Coast. There is no risk of severe thunderstorms, and we probably won’t have much thunder.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be dry with cool days and cold nights; the coldest day should be Tuesday, with a high in the mid to upper 40s. Early morning lows will be well down in the 20s early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. In fact, some colder spots could reach the upper teens at daybreak Wednesday. Clouds move in Thursday, and rain is likely by Thursday night as a cold front approaches. Some thunder is possible, but for now the air looks too stable for any severe weather risk.

Much colder air rolls into the state at the end of next week on Friday, Feb. 2; there’s some risk of a few flurries Friday morning as the cold air arrives, but at this point there is no evidence on any global model of signifiant impact. The following weekend (Feb. 3-4) looks cold and dry.

