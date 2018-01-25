Rickey Smiley and Disney are just a hint of what can be found to make this a perfect Can’t Miss Alabama weekend

There is a lot going on this weekend, start event planning now.

‘The Wonderful World of Disney’

Celebrate magic, spirit and family fun at the “The Wonderful World of Disney” through Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Make family memories last a lifetime with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Dory and other characters.

Make family memories last a lifetime with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Dory and other characters at ‘The Wonderful World of Disney through Jan. 28 at the BJCC. (Contributed). Make family memories last a lifetime with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Dory and other characters at ‘The Wonderful World of Disney through Jan. 28 at the BJCC. (Contributed).

Tickets start at $15. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000. For group rates, call 866-248-8740. Stay current on the performances through social media: Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce, Twitter: @DisneyOnIce, YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce and Instagram: @DisneyOnIce. Contact Amanda Christian at 205-988-4411, ext. 803 or [email protected].

Make family memories last a lifetime with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Dory and other characters at ‘The Wonderful World of Disney through Jan. 28 at the BJCC. (Contributed). Make family memories last a lifetime with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Dory and other characters at ‘The Wonderful World of Disney through Jan. 28 at the BJCC. (Contributed). Make family memories last a lifetime with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Dory and other characters at ‘The Wonderful World of Disney through Jan. 28 at the BJCC. (Contributed).

Montgomery Film Festival

“A Life in Waves” is featuring music pioneer Suzanne CIanian in a documentary Jan. 26-27 at the Montgomery Film Festival. Get details about drama, comedy, horror, animation and other films here. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.montgomeryfilmfestival.com/films.html. Follow the Montgomery Film festival on Facebook and Twitter.

Chicago

What better way to spend an evening than at the Virginia Samford Theatre enjoying the Broadway musical “Chicago” Jan. 25-Feb.11. Jan D. Hunter and Kristi Tingle Higginbotham are the lead actors. The shows are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Visit here for ticket information.

Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile

Prepare for the 2018 NFL pre-draft at The Reese’s Senior Bowl. Watch a football game and see collegiate players who hope to play professionally. For the complete lineup, follow this link. Buy tickets here. Game day is Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Ladd-Peeples Stadium.

2016 Reese’s Senior Bowl. (Courtland Richards) 2016 Reese’s Senior Bowl. (Courtland Richards) 2016 Reese’s Senior Bowl. (Courtland Richards) 2016 Reese’s Senior Bowl. (Courtland Richards)

Tickets are $10, $20 and $30. Follow Facebook and Twitter. The stadium is at 1621 Virginia St. in Mobile. Admission is $10, $20 and $30.

UAB’s men’s and women’s basketball games

UAB Women’s Basketball vs. Florida and UAB’s Men’s Basketball vs. UTSA are set for Saturday, Jan. 27 at the UAB Bartow Arena. The women’s game is at 4 p.m. For more information about the women’s game, follow this link. The men’s game is at 7 p.m. For more information about the men’s game, follow this link. For any other questions about either game, contact 975-8221.

‘Fly’ by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the “Fly” by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan Jan. 26-Feb. 11. Get a lesson about the first black pilots in the United States Army Air Force. Click here for ticket information. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Mobile Mardi Gras 2018

Born to Celebrate Mobile Mardi Gras is underway through Tuesday, Feb. 13. All ages will enjoy a variety of parades, floats and festivities. Click for the complete schedule. Visit www.mobile.org or call 800-5-MOBILE.

Rickey Smiley at the Comedy Club

Smiley keeps several entertainment ventures going simultaneously, including a reality TV show, “Rickey Smiley for Real.” (Contributed) Rickey Smiley is a longtime Magic City Classic fan and a first-time celebrity ambassador. (Derek Blanks) Smiley in the studio. (Contributed)

Comedian, radio personality and actor Rickey Smiley will perform at the Stardome Comedy Club. The Alabama native is a Black Entertainment Comedy Award winner. His hit series “Ricky Smiley For Real” airs on TV One. General admission is $33. Show times are Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26 at 9:45 p.m., and Sunday, Jan 28 at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Some dates are sold out. For more information, visit the website or call 205-444-0008. The Stardome is located at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover.

Mobile Jewish Film Festival 2018

The Mobile Area Jewish Federation and the University of South Alabama are sponsoring a variety of films Jan. 11-28. “As Seen Through These Eyes,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “1945” and “Harmonia” are some of the featured films. Admission is free. For the complete list of films, click here.

Quilts of Gee’s Bend

The Alabama Folklife Association presents “The Quilts of Gee’s Bend” exhibition at the Hoover Public Library. An array of handcrafted quilts by African-American women will be on display through Wednesday, Jan. 31. To learn more, visit http://www.hooverlibrary.org/galleries.

‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 4 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.