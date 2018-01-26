Joe Womack is an Alabama Bright Light shining in Africatown

This is the tale of Africatown: Slave Smugglers of Mobile Bay. It’s not a movie, but a story of intrigue, a bet, illegal slavery, a shipwreck, and a captain dodging the law.

It was 1860. A group of rich shipbuilders and slave owners were gambling one night when a man by the name of Timothy Meaher made them a bet: that he could sneak into America with a shipment of slaves, defying the 1807 Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves. (Domestic slave trade within the United States was unaffected by the law.)

The bet was for $100,000, the equivalent of $4 million today. The others agreed.

The Civil War was looming and talk of slavery being abolished filled the South. Captain William Foster piloted and loaded a ship with 110 slaves from West Africa, taking the long route back through the Caribbean.

Foster made stops in different places, but authorities found out and awaited him at Mobile Bay. Meaher became alarmed and transferred the slaves to a riverboat at the mouth of the bay, then is believed to have burned and sank the ship. Meaher was arrested and tried, but he was found not guilty. He won the bet.

The area near where the ship landed is known today as Africatown. The wreckage of the ship, known as the Clotilda, may have been found recently. The site is usually covered by water in the Mobile Delta, but unusually low tides have revealed wreckage.

Alabama Bright Light Joe Womack works to keep the story of Africatown alive from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Joe Womack is an activist who grew up in Africatown. He started a nonprofit to improve the area.

“The whole idea around CHESS, Clean Healthy Educated Safe and Sustainable Communities Inc., is to make sure that Africatown remains a viable community,” Womack said.

Africatown is a neighborhood for hundreds of families, some of which are descendants of the slaves on that ship. Many of the houses are run down, but some have been restored.

“We need to make sure our kids are eating healthy, no failures in schools, and to keep crime as low as possible,” Womack said. “Also, to maintain and promote the community for its historical significance. This is the place where the very last shipment of slaves came into this country.”

Womack is fascinated by the history and the controversy surrounding the story of the neighborhood. He loves leading the charge to make the community better.

“Doing all of this, it makes me feel good because I don’t want to see Africatown like when I was growing up,” Womack said.

Womack has a plan to renovate the vacant houses and fill them with residents, and guard against new industry coming into the neighborhood.

“I don’t want to see these houses torn down. I want to see them fixed up because you have so much historical significance,” Womack said. “We have such a rich history. People like Hank Aaron and Satchel Paige played baseball right out here.”

Slave Smugglers of Mobile Bay may not be a movie yet, but the tale alone is enough for Joe Womack as he leads the effort to restore Africatown.

