Bill Murray: Showers through Sunday morning for Central Alabama

Showers are lighting the radar across parts of Central Alabama this morning as moisture slides into the area from the southwest on the back side of a big surface high along the East Coast.

Low pressure and a cold front to the west of Alabama are helping to trigger the showers. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of southeast Texas, including Houston and the Port Arthur area.

But the heavy rain will stay south of Central Alabama, with between one-half and 1 inch across this part of the state. More than 1-inch amounts are expected across South Alabama, with 3-5 inches across southeast Louisiana.

The main rain event should occur this later this morning through the afternoon. The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model is now spitting out about 0.7 inches of rain through the I-20 corridor through 6 p.m. tonight.

Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon before a cold front slides through, putting an end to the rain.

Highs today will be around 60 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 50s. Tomorrow will be in the upper 50s again.

After that, we will be in the 30s Monday morning, but still in the 50s Monday afternoon. Another amplifying trough will bring colder temperatures for Tuesday, with lows near freezing and highs in the 40s.

Another system will follow by Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing another shot of rain and cooler temperatures for Friday into Saturday with highs in the 40s.

The European model brings another heavier rainfall event in by next Sunday night; the Global Forecast System is much slower with it. But bring it on,

because we need the rain.

Stay dry and have a great Saturday.

