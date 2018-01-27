Recipe: Easy Beef Ramen Skillet

I’ll admit that after all the cooking for the holidays, I’m a bit worn out. Don’t get me wrong, I love to cook. It’s just that sometimes (OK, lots of times) I’m looking for something quick and easy that tastes just as good.

And nothing compares to the ease of one-pot and one-skillet meals. That’s why I just love this Easy Beef Ramen Skillet.

It comes together quickly, dirties up only one pan, and my family just loves this stuff. Though it’s not quite as inexpensive as it used to be, ground beef is still a favorite at our house. It’s versatile, flavorful and easy.

I typically use a package of fresh stir fry vegetables from the produce section of the grocery store, but frozen works just as well.

And adding College Inn Beef Broth to this recipe adds tons of flavor without having to add a ton of ingredients. By adding broth instead of water to things like rice and pasta, you can serve up a dish with a richer and deeper flavor. That's exactly what you get here.

Easy Beef Ramen Skillet

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 (12-ounce) package stir fry vegetables

2 cups College Inn Beef Broth

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 (3-ounce) packages beef-flavored ramen noodles

Instructions

Brown the ground beef in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Drain the excess grease. Return the skillet to the heat and add the vegetables to the beef. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the beef broth, soy sauce, ginger and 1 packet of seasoning mix from the ramen noodles. You can discard the other one or save it for something else. Mix well and pour into the skillet. Bring to a boil, then roughly break up the ramen noodles and add them to the skillet. Stir to combine, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook until the noodles are tender and the vegetables are cooked to your liking. Serve immediately.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.