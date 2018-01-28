On this day in Alabama history: Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant was buried

January 28, 1983

More than 100,000 fans lined the streets between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham for the funeral of Paul “Bear” Bryant, who died two days earlier at the age of 69. Considered the greatest college football coach of all time, Bryant ended his career only a month earlier after the University of Alabama defeated the University of Illinois 21-15 in the Liberty Bowl. He coached the Crimson Tide for 25 years, amassing a record of 232-46-9 while leading the school to 24 straight bowl games, 13 SEC championships and six national championships. Bryant was named national coach of the year three times and SEC coach of the year 10 times. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan.

