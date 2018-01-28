Greatness can be found in West Alabama

By Michael Tomberlin

Sen. Arthur Orr and Alabama Bicentennial Executive Director Jay Lamar join Alabama NewsCenter's Keisa Sharpe on the West Alabama Road Show. (Alabama NewsCenter)

A week that began with coverage of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrating its national championship with 40,000 fans ended with the unveiling of a statewide program to celebrate the state’s 200th birthday.

In between, we brought you stories from throughout West Alabama.

In case you missed them, you can get caught up:

Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates national championship with ‘best fans in the world’

Daniel Livingston is an Alabama Maker whose go-to is raku

From UA to Broadway, Jake Boyd’s acting career has soared

Alabama Legacy Moment: Gaineswood

Nick’s in the Sticks a nonfootball Tuscaloosa institution

University of Alabama researchers seek spot-on way to weld super-strong steel

PastPort will guide users through the history of Alabama

White bluffs, baked goods, Gaineswood and corn dogs in Demopolis

An Alabama NewsCenter Facebook Live newscast also brought you more stories, including details on the Mercedes-Benz expansion into electric vehicles. You can view it below.

West Alabama Road Show from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

