Alabama Power crews restoring electricity, making new friends in Puerto Rico

Alabama Power and its sister companies have restored power to more than 1,000 homes and businesses on the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico – and they’re making some new friends along the way.

Alabama Power crews were among those from Southern Company sister companies to arrive on the island on Jan. 20 to help restore power that is still out for many after Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago.

After a couple of days of marshaling equipment and vehicles shipped from Mobile to the island on barges, crews from Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Mississippi Power and Gulf Power were fanning out to get power restored.

Alabama Power workers have already added one person to their ranks.

A boy named Johan Rosa Lopez seeks out Alabama Power trucks and help the crews translate when talking to locals.

Johan Rosa Lopez helps Alabama Power crews translate when speaking with the locals in Puerto Rico. (contributed) Johan Rosa Lopez helps Alabama Power crews translate when speaking with the locals in Puerto Rico. (contributed) Johan Rosa Lopez helps Alabama Power crews translate when speaking with the locals in Puerto Rico. (contributed)

“Today my son Johan Rosa Lopez took on the task when he saw the Alabama Power trucks to go help with the electrical line repairs so that his community could have power as soon as possible; he translated for those workers,” his father wrote on Facebook. “I believe that my son Johan Rosa will be a productive person when he’s older. Thanks to the personnel and to Alabama Power for making his dream of helping his community possible.”

Johan Rosa’s assistance has already earned him an official Alabama Power hard hat, vest and gloves to replace his makeshift hard hat that had “Alabama Power” written in felt-tip pen.

Puerto Rico residents are very appreciative as Alabama Power and sister companies restore power on the island. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Southern Company officials meet to discuss power restoration while in Puerto Rico. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Hurricane Maria knocked out power to Puerto Rico four months ago and the terrain, vegetation and aged infrastructure has made restoration difficult in many areas. (Southern Company) Crews from Alabama Power and other Southern Company sister companies are in Puerto Rico to restore power lost when Hurricane Maria struck the island four months ago. (Southern Company)

Johan Rosa’s help and appreciation are indicative of what Alabama Power crews are experiencing as they work to restore power. Drone crews are examining infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas and line crews are taking that information and methodically repairing power lines.

Southern Company crews and support personnel area expected to be in Puerto Rico for 45 days.

That’s time to restore power for many more and make more friends like Johan Rosa.

Alabama Power and its Southern Company sister companies restoring power in Puerto Rico from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.