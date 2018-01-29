James Spann: Alabama turns sharply colder Tuesday, stays dry

SUNNY JANUARY DAY: With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are in the 58- to 62-degree range over most of north and central Alabama this afternoon.

A dry cold front will pass through tonight, pushing us down into the 20s early tomorrow. Then, during the day tomorrow, we won’t get out of the 40s despite a sunny sky.

The coldest morning of the week will come early Wednesday, when the low will be between 22 and 26 for most communities. Then, we warm nicely during the day Wednesday with a sunny sky; the high will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT RAIN OPPORTUNITY: Clouds increase Thursday ahead of the next cold front; some rain is likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Moisture will be pretty limited, and we are expecting amounts to be generally one-quarter inch or less. Thursday’s high will be pretty close to 60 degrees.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: The sky becomes mostly sunny Friday, and the day will be colder with another quick-hitting shot of colder air. Friday’s high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Then, on Saturday, expect dry weather with a sunny sky; we begin with an early morning low in the 20s, but rise into the 50s Saturday afternoon.

WET SUNDAY: Clouds will increase Saturday night, and we will forecast a cool, wet day Sunday with periods of rain. It is possible there could be a patch of sleet briefly as the precipitation begins Sunday morning, but no impact is expected with temperatures above freezing. On the back side of the rain Sunday night a snow flurry or two is possible in the colder air, but again, no impact. Rain amounts Sunday should be one-half inch or less, and no thunder with a cool, stable air mass in place. Parts of north Alabama won’t get out of the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look cool and dry; the latest Global Forecast System run shows a low in the Gulf of Mexico that has potential to bring some rain into the state Wednesday.

And, for now, no sign of any significant snow or ice issues for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days, and the coldest Arctic air should remain north of the state, although we will see cold pops from time to time.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.