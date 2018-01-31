James Spann: Some light rain for Alabama late Thursday

SUNNY END TO JANUARY: After a sub-freezing morning with temperatures in the 20s, we have warmed nicely, and most places across north and central Alabama are in the upper 50s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. Clouds will increase late tonight, and we stay above freezing, with lows generally in the 40- to 45-degree range.

THURSDAY: The sky will be mostly cloudy, and some light rain is likely late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night ahead of a cold front. Moisture will be pretty limited, and rain amounts should be less than one-half inch. The best chance of rain comes from 4 p.m. tomorrow through 3 a.m. Friday. Before the rain arrives, temperatures should reach 60 degrees during the afternoon.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Noticeably colder air drops into Alabama Friday; the sky becomes mostly sunny with a cool north breeze. We won’t get past the mid 40s, and a freeze is likely by Saturday morning. With a clear sky and light wind, the low will be in the 22- to 26-degree range at daybreak Saturday. Some of the traditionally colder spots could reach the upper teens.

The weather stays dry during the day Saturday with a partly sunny sky and a high close to 50 degrees. Clouds increase late in the day, and some rain could reach the state late Saturday night.

WET DAY SUNDAY: Still looks like a good, soaking rain much of the day Sunday. Rain amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely, with temperatures slowly rising into the low to mid 50s during the afternoon. The rain will end from northwest to southeast Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look rain-free with a decent amount of sunshine both days; the high Monday will be in the low 50s, and by Tuesday it will be close to 60 degrees. Clouds return Tuesday night, and some rain is likely Wednesday with a fast-moving weather disturbance. Then, dry air returns for Thursday and Friday with seasonal temperatures — highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Looking at the European global model ensemble output, not one of the 51 members shows any snow for Birmingham over the next 10 days.

And no sign of any long-lasting, bitterly cold air around here for the next 10-15 days; cold pops will be fairly short-lived, and temperatures will be pretty close to average through mid-February.

