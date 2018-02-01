Look at what Can’t Miss Alabama will make you do this weekend

Indoor fun is just as great as outdoor fun. You can’t lose with this entertainment plan.

Chicago

It is cold outside and what better way to spend it than inside the Virginia Samford Theatre enjoying the Broadway musical “Chicago” through Sunday, Feb.11. Jan D. Hunter and Kristi Tingle Higginbotham are the lead actors. The shows are Thursdays through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Visit here for ticket information.

The Broadway musical "Chicago" is underway through Sunday, Feb.11 at the Virginia Samford Theatre. (Steven Ross)

Scottsboro Boys

As a part of Black History Month, explore the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center (SBMCC) in Scottsboro Feb. 4-25. Discover more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys; see artifacts, exhibits and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 256-609-4202. The SBMCC is at 428 W. Willow St.

‘Washington & Du Bois: Two Opinions, One Goal’

Vulcan Park & Museum’s Black History Month program presents “Washington & Du Bois: Two Opinions, One Goal” Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A reception is at 5:30 p.m. Learn how the philosophy of two men came together to find a common ground of mutual respect during the civil rights era. Go here for ticket information.

‘The Color Purple’ musical

The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Oscar-nominated film, “The Color Purple,” is Feb. 2-18 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC). Follow the life of Celie as she struggles with abuse and bigotry while living in the South. After four decades, she eventually finds her place in the world. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $19.

'The Color Purple' musical is Feb. 2-18 at the Red Mountain Theatre. (Stewart Edmonds)

Be advised of strong language and adult situations. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Call 205-324-2424 or go online for tickets.

Birmingham Winter Beer Fest

Learn more about the history of craft beer at the 2nd annual Birmingham Winter Beer Fest Saturday, Feb. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Compare and sample more than 150 craft beers from Cahaba Brewing Company to Blackberry Farm Brewery to Avondale Brewing Company. Live music, karaoke, a silent disco and other beer accoutrements are among the events planned. For more information about admission or designated driver tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit the website.

Gadsden’s 11th Annual Chili Cook-off

This is perfect weather for Gadsden’s Chili Cook-off Saturday, Feb. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. Taste-testers can participate in naming a “Crowd Favorite.” For more information, call 256-547-8696 or visit the website. The cook-off is two blocks down Broad Street in Gadsden. Tickets can be purchased at the Mary G. Hardin Center for Cultural Arts at 501 Broad St. Broad Street will be closed from 4th to 6th streets.

Team Professor Blackstone Chris Robinson and Dave Hyatt were the 2016 Chili Cook-off winners. (Mary Wood) Team Firey Justice – District Attorney Jody Willoughby serves up a taste to Shane Ellison, Assistant to Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton. (Mary Wood) Enjoy a steaming pot of chili at Gadsden's Chili Cook-off Saturday, Feb. 3 on Broad Street. (Mary Wood) The winning team of the 10th Annual Downtown Gadsden Chili Cook-off, Dowdy's Combustible Chili. (Mary Wood)

‘Fly’ by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “Fly” by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan through Sunday, Feb. 11. Get a lesson about the first black pilots in the United State Army Air Forces. Click here for ticket information. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

Mobile Mardi Gras 2018

“Born to Celebrate Mobile Mardi Gras” is underway through Tuesday, Feb. 13. People of all ages will enjoy a variety of parades, floats and festivities. Click for the complete schedule. Visit www.mobile.org or call 800-5-MOBILE.

‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 4 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.