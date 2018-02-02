On this day in Alabama history: Forest Products Association changed its name

February 2, 1972

The Alabama Forest Products Association (AFPA) changed its name to the Alabama Forestry Association (AFA). Founded in 1949 by a group composed mostly of sawmill owners, the AFA continues to advocate for the forestry industry in Alabama. The AFA monitors the actions of the state Legislature and various environmental agencies, lobbies on behalf of the industry and works to inform and educate the public about forestry issues and management practices. Its headquarters is in downtown Montgomery in a structure meant to showcase lumber available in the state. Alabama’s forestry industry generates over $21 billion in timber production and processing revenue annually and employs about 122,000 people.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The Alabama Forestry Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1949 to advocate for Alabama companies and individuals connected to the forestry industry. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Forestry Association) The Solon Dixon Forestry Education Center, located near Andalusia in Covington County, is a field facility for Auburn University’s forestry and wildlife sciences program. The center covers more than 5,300 acres and was dedicated in 1980. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Forestry Association) A paper mill owned by International Paper Company and located in Pine Hill in western Wilcox County. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Forestry Association) Lumber is loaded onto a ship in the Port of Mobile. Forest products are a major commodity shipped from the port. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Seaport)

