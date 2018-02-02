Felix’s Fish Camp crab soup warms up this week’s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

A hearty bowl of crab soup at Felix's Fish Camp in Spanish Fort. (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)

Nothing says winter comfort like a hearty bowl of warm and creamy soup.

In Spanish Fort, crab soup from Felix’s Fish Camp ranks supreme among the locals, and with good reason. Preparing fresh seafood dishes is one of their specialties, but it’s not all the restaurant is known for.

Situated in Mobile Bay, the restaurant offers locals and visitors one of the most scenic sunsets around.

Good food and good sights helped this eatery rank on the State Tourism Department‘s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Felix’s Fish Camp is a landmark off the Mobile Bay Causeway. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)
