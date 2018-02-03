Recipe: Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato Skins

I’ve got an amazing snack to add to the spread to keep your pigskin party folks satisfied. These Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato Skins are a hearty snack that have plenty of heft to fill even the loudest growling stomach.

While they might take a little time to put together, you can save some time by stopping by your favorite bbq joint and grabbing a 1/2 pound of pulled pork. I like to do the pulled pork in the slow cooker like the recipe calls for and just save the extra in the freezer for quick weeknight meals.

Start by taking eight small potatoes and cutting them in half. This greatly reduces the cook time. Coat the potatoes with olive oil and generously sprinkle them kosher salt. Place the potatoes cut-side down on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake them for 25 to 30 minutes at 400 degrees. They’re cooked through when a sharp knife slides easily through the potato.

Allow them to cool enough to handle then use a large spoon to scoop out the flesh. Leave about 1/4 to 1/3 inch of potato on the skin. Cooking them like this can make them a little tough on the cut side, so you may need to take a pairing knife and score the potato to make it easier to scoop out.

Increase the oven temp to 475 degrees and brush the insides of the potato with melted butter. Sprinkle with a little more salt and place them cut side up back in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes to toast them up nicely. This will also help to keep them from being soggy.

Remove them from the oven and carefully fill them with the pulled pork and shredded cheddar. Return them to the oven for about 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Drizzle with your favorite barbecue sauce (I use Stubb’s Sweet Heat Bar-B-Q Sauce) and top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions. Serve them right away.

Get more tailgating tips and an awesome checklist from Stubb’s, here.

Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato Skins

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

8 small potatoes

olive oil

kosher salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ pound pulled pork (see additional recipe)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup Stubb’s Sweet Heat Bar-B-Q Sauce

⅓ cup sour cream

3 green onions, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Slice the potatoes in half lengthwise. Using a pastry brush or basting brush, coat all sides of the sliced potato with olive oil. Place the potatoes cut-side down on the baking sheet and sprinkle generously with kosher salt. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until cooked through. You can test this by inserting a small knife through the potatoes. When they are done, the knife will slide right in without any resistance. Remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle. Using a large spoon, scoop out the majority of the potato, leaving about a ⅓ of an inch. Using the half-cut method to make these sometimes makes the flesh tough to cut through. If that’s the case, you can gently score around the edges before scooping to make it easier. Increase the oven temperature to 475 degrees. Place the potatoes back on the pan, cut side up. Brush them with the melted butter and sprinkle the inside with a little more salt. Bake for an additional 8 to 10 minutes. This will help firm them up so they won’t fall apart. Remove from the oven and fill the potatoes with the pulled pork and sprinkle with the cheese. Return to the oven for about 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Drizzle with the Stubb’s Sweet Heat Bar-B-Q Sauce (or other favorite Stubb’s sauce), add a dollop of sour cream, and sprinkle with the green onions. Serve immediately.