Samford among top nationally ranked universities for value

Samford University is top-ranked in Alabama and among the top 50 private universities nationally in a prestigious annual ranking of best-value colleges. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance recently released the 2018 Kiplinger’s Best College Values.

Samford has been on the Kiplinger list for multiple years. Introduced in 1998, the rankings now combine public and private universities and private liberal arts colleges into a single, comprehensive list. Kiplinger also ranked the top 100 best values in each category.

“We are pleased that Samford continues to be recognized nationally for academics, value and affordability,” said Betsy Bugg Holloway, Samford’s vice president for marketing and communication. “This national trend affirms our reputation as one of the nation’s premier private universities. It especially is affirming when an organization such as Kiplinger’s recognizes us as one of the best values in the U.S.”

Kiplinger’s quality measures, which are weighted more heavily than cost, include the admission rate, the percentage of students who return for sophomore year, the student-faculty ratio and the four-year graduation rate. Cost criteria include sticker price, financial aid and average debt at graduation.

Unlike other rankings, which include subjective criteria in their assessments, Kiplinger restricts its analysis to measurable standards of academic quality and affordability. Kiplinger’s was the first ranking to focus on value, its core mission.