On this day in Alabama history: Legislative act moved Baldwin County seat

February 5, 1901
The Alabama Legislature passed an act moving the county seat of Baldwin County from Daphne to Bay Minette. Daphne became the county seat in 1868 when rivers made it an ideal location for transportation to and from Mobile, but a new railroad extension in Bay Minette spurred a campaign to move the seat. After passage of the act, officials in Daphne refused to surrender the power of government, forcing a group of Bay Minette men to travel during the night to Daphne to steal Baldwin County’s courthouse records. A New Deal-era mural depicting the event, Hilton Leech’s “Removal of the County Seat from Daphne to Bay Minette,” hangs at the Bay Minette post office.
