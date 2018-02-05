On this day in Alabama history: Legislative act moved Baldwin County seat

February 5, 1901

The Alabama Legislature passed an act moving the county seat of Baldwin County from Daphne to Bay Minette. Daphne became the county seat in 1868 when rivers made it an ideal location for transportation to and from Mobile, but a new railroad extension in Bay Minette spurred a campaign to move the seat. After passage of the act, officials in Daphne refused to surrender the power of government, forcing a group of Bay Minette men to travel during the night to Daphne to steal Baldwin County’s courthouse records. A New Deal-era mural depicting the event, Hilton Leech’s “Removal of the County Seat from Daphne to Bay Minette,” hangs at the Bay Minette post office.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Baldwin County historic marker. (Jimmy Emerson, DVM, Flickr) The State Normal School in Daphne, Baldwin County, operated during the early twentieth century to train white teachers. The school was founded in the former Baldwin County courthouse after the county seat was moved to Bay Minette in 1901. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the A. S. Williams III Americana Collection. The University of Alabama Libraries) Mural entitled, “Removal of the County Seat from Daphne to Mobile” by Hilton Leech, 1939. Mural was relocated to the Bay Minette post office in 1987. (Jimmy Emerson, DVM, Flickr)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.