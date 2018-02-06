Alabama Legacy Moment: Little River Canyon

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Little River Canyon
Little River Canyon is part of the National Park Service. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Little River Canyon.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Little River Canyon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

weather-center

James Spann: Rain, storms for Alabama tonight, tomorrow

Prev Story

Related Stories