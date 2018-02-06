James Spann: Rain, storms for Alabama tonight, tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: We have a wide range of conditions across Alabama this afternoon; rain is falling over parts of north and west Alabama with temperatures only in the upper 40s in spots, but to the southeast, the sun is shining across much of central and south Alabama with temperatures in the 70s. Montgomery soared to 77 degrees at 3 p.m.

A slowly approaching surface front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the state tonight and tomorrow with rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches likely. Some heavier storms are possible tomorrow, and the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “marginal risk” of severe storms for parts of central and south Alabama.

Some storms, especially south of U.S. 80, could produce strong, gusty winds tomorrow and some small hail. Rain will taper off across the northern counties by mid to late morning, with falling temperatures. We begin the day around 60 degrees, but fall into the 40s by afternoon with a cool northwest wind.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be mostly sunny; we start the day in the upper 20s and low 30s, then rise into the mid 50s. Then, on Friday we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 60s. A few scattered showers are possible by afternoon as moisture levels begin to rise.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We continue to forecast occasional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s. Some spots could touch 70 degrees Sunday afternoon. I know there are many outdoor events planned, but at this point there is no way to provide rain start/stop times for any specific point. It certainly won’t rain all weekend, and there might even be some thin spots in the overcast. Just be ready for rain at times and some thunder. We note global models advertise some surface-based instability, but the overall severe thunderstorm threat for now looks low. Rain amounts over the weekend will be in the 1- to 2-inch range again.

NEXT WEEK: We will need to mention a chance of lingering showers Monday, and possibly Tuesday. But, for now, it looks like there won’t be any big rain events during the week. And temperatures will be pretty mild, with highs mostly in the 60s.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.