Dance with the stars, party at a concert or fancy up for a gala this Valentine’s Day in Can’t Miss Alabama

Treat the people you love to a special Valentine’s Day weekend

Wild About Chocolate

Wild About Chocolate is Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harbert Center in Birmingham. Enjoy appetizers, decadent chocolate, wine and beer. Entertainment includes silent and live auctions. The attire for the gala is cocktail.

Tickets purchased in advance are $75. Tickets purchased at the door are $100. Get tickets here. Click for directions. Complimentary parking is available in the deck across the street from the Harbert Center at 2019 4th Ave. N. For more information, call 205-663-7930, extension 8, or email [email protected].

Scottie Jackson (l) with a Great Horned Owl Keith Feinman and Tine Hoffmeister. (Alabama Wildlife Center) Guests enjoying 2017 Wild About Chocolate 2017, playing the “Talons and Tailfeathers” game, and meeting AWC’s live education raptors. (Alabama Wildlife Center) Guests enjoying 2017 Wild About Chocolate 2017, playing the “Talons and Tailfeathers” game, and meeting AWC’s live education raptors. (Alabama Wildlife Center)

Scottsboro Boys

As a part of Black History Month, explore the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center (SBMCC) in Scottsboro through Sunday, Feb. 25. Discover more about the trial of the Scottsboro Boys, see artifacts, exhibits and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 256-609-4202. The SBMCC is at 428 W. Willow St.

Bloody Valentine

Have a Bloody Valentine’s Feb. 9, 10 and 14 at Warehouse 31. The haunted house show tickets are $12.50 to $32. These shows are not recommended for people who are pregnant, have heart problems or suffer from claustrophobia or anxiety. Follow the event on Facebook. Warehouse 31 is at 3050 Lee St. in Pelham.

Widespread Panic in concert

Don’t miss Widespread Panic Valentine’s week. The band is in concert Feb 16-17 at 8 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Their hit songs are “Dirty Side Down,” “Earth to America,” “Bombs and Butterflies,” and “Street Dogs.” Click for tickets.

Widespread Panic will be in concert Feb 16-17 at 8 p.m. at the BJCC. (Joshua Timmermans) Widespread Panic performs at SlossFest. (Sloss Music & Arts Festival) Widespread Panic performs at SlossFest. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)

Widespread Panic performs at SlossFest. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Widespread Panic will be in concert Feb 16-17 at 8 p.m. at the BJCC. (Contributed) Widespread Panic will be in concert Feb 16-17 at 8 p.m. at the BJCC. (Contributed)

Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend

Make your heart healthy, get in shape and burn a few calories in the process before next week’s big chocolate temptation. Run or walk at the Mercedes Marathon, Mercedes Half-Marathon, Mercedes Marathon Relay or the Regions Superhero 5K Feb. 9-11. Click here to sign up. Click here to volunteer. Follow this link for the race schedule. For more information, email [email protected], [email protected] or visit the website. To speak to someone in person, call 205-870-7771.

Light up the night

You have waited long enough for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Live!, which is Friday, Feb. 9 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex at 8 p.m. Special guest stars include Birmingham’s Jordan Fisher. Cast is subject to change. Click for tickets.

Driving Miss Daisy

The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Driving Miss Daisy” by Alfred Uhry and directed by Sam Wallace is at Prattville’s Way Off Broadway Theatre (WOBT). The play concerns a Jewish woman living in Atlanta who is forced to accept that she can no longer drive for herself. Her son gets her a driver but the pair has a difficult time getting along in the beginning. The show runs weekends Feb. 8-25 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The play is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $10 in advance. Purchase tickets online at cc.prattvilleal.gov. For more details, call 334-595-0854. Visit the website at wobt.prattvilleal.gov. The WOBT is located at 203 W. 4th St. in Prattville.

‘Fly’ by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “Fly” by Trey Ellis and Ricardo Khan through Sunday, Feb. 11. Get a lesson about the first black pilots in the United States Army Air Forces. Click here for ticket information. To learn more about the production, visit the website.

‘Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott’

The Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents “Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” Feb 10-11 at 2:30 p.m. Learn more about the history of Rosa Parks through the play with uplifting songs. The show is recommended for children ages 8 and up. The performance is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Enter the 19th Street or the 11th Avenue entrance. Click here for tickets. For more information, call 205-458-8181. Follow the event on Facebook.

The Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents “Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” Feb 10-11 at 2:30 p.m. (Tammy Stringfellow) The Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents “Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” Feb 10-11 at 2:30 p.m. (Tammy Stringfellow)

‘The Color Purple’ musical

The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Oscar-nominated film, “The Color Purple,” is underway through Sunday, Feb.18 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC). Follow the life of Celie as she struggles with abuse and bigotry while living in the South. After four decades, she eventually finds her place in the world. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $19. Be advised of strong language and adult situations. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street. The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham. Call 205-324-2424 or go online for tickets.

Chicago

It is cold outside and what better way to spend it than inside the Virginia Samford Theatre enjoying the Broadway musical “Chicago” through Sunday, Feb.11. Jan D. Hunter and Kristi Tingle Higginbotham are the lead actors. The shows are Thursdays through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Visit here for ticket information.

Lalah Hathaway in concert

Grammy-award winner Lalah Hathaway is in concert Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Lalah is the daughter of the late arranger, pianist and jazz, blues, soul and gospel singer Donny Hathaway. Go here for tickets.

Lalah Hathaway performs on stage at the 2014 International Jazz Day Global Concert on April 30, 2014 in Osaka, Japan. (Keith Tsuji/Getty Images for Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz) Lalah Hathaway speaks onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET)

Mobile Mardi Gras 2018

“Born to Celebrate Mobile Mardi Gras” is underway through Tuesday, Feb. 13. People of all ages will enjoy a variety of parades, floats and festivities. Click for the complete schedule. Visit www.mobile.org or call 800-5-MOBILE.

‘Posing Beauty in African American Culture’

Understand art through the “Posing Beauty in African American Culture” photography exhibition. Explore popular culture, race, class and gender, which includes advertising, music, film, video, fashion and other aesthetics. Guest artists are Carrie Mae Weems, Gordon Parks, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Renee Cox, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe. The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 4 at the Mobile Museum of Art. For more information, follow this link.