James Spann: Sunny day for Alabama

MORNING CHILL: Temperatures early this morning are in the 28- to 32-degree range across much of north and central Alabama with a clear sky. Expect ample sunshine today with a high in the mid 50s. Most of the day tomorrow should stay dry; we begin with a low in the mid 30s, followed by an afternoon high in the low to mid 60s. Clouds thicken tomorrow night, and rain should begin, especially after midnight.

WET WEEKEND: Not much change in our thinking for the weekend. The weather will be cloudy and mild with occasional showers and thunderstorms; the high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, and Sunday’s high will be pretty close to 70 degrees. The Storm Prediction Center is not forecasting any organized severe thunderstorms for the state, but we could certainly see a few heavy downpours.

For those planning events outdoors, the rain won’t be continuous, but showers or storms will be possible at any hour. Don’t forget that when you hear thunder everyone needs to get inside. Rain amounts over the weekend should be in the 1- to 2-inch range.

NEXT WEEK: A broad southwest flow aloft will continue, meaning we will need to mention some risk of showers daily at least through Wednesday. The weather will stay mild, with highs in the 60s.

STORM DAMAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING: A National Weather Service survey team identified EF-0 tornado damage at Jemison in Chilton County yesterday; it happened shortly after 6 a.m. Damage also occurred in Hale and Marengo counties at Gallion, east of Demopolis, in Autauga County near Billingsley, and in Sumter County near York. Survey teams will be looking at these sites today.

