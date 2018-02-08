James Spann: Dry Friday for Alabama, then a wet weekend

SEVERE CLEAR: With a sunny sky, temperatures are in the 50s across north and central Alabama this afternoon, very close to the average high of 57 for Feb. 8. Tonight will be clear; most places will drop into the mid 30s, but some of the normally colder pockets could drop below freezing for a brief time.

The weather will stay dry tomorrow; we start the day with a sunny sky, but clouds will begin to increase by afternoon. The weather will be warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. Rain could begin after midnight tomorrow night.

WET WEEKEND: A very moist air mass will move up into the state over the weekend, and we will continue to forecast occasional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. There will be breaks in the rain, but if you have something planned outdoors just be ready for a shower or thunderstorm at any hour. Some heavy downpours are likely, but for now the risk of organized severe weather looks low. Rain amounts will be in the 1- to 2-inch range, and temperatures will be mild. We reach the upper 60s Saturday, and the high Sunday will be pretty close to 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We will need to maintain some risk of at least scattered showers through much of the week as moist air stays in place. The showers should become more widely spaced by midweek, however, and temperatures will remain very mild with highs well up in the 60s on most days. Low 70s are possible along the way.

There’s no sign of a widespread freeze for north and central Alabama for the next 10-15 days as the upper air pattern will keep the really cold air locked up in Canada and the northern U.S. for a while.

