Preformed Windings to employ 85 at new Alabama factory

Officials with Preformed Windings Inc. announced today that the company will locate a new manufacturing facility, its first in the United States, in Alabama. The Pell City location will manufacture high-voltage coils for the North American market and will employ up to 85 people.

Preformed Windings, a subsidiary of Scotland-based Parsons Peebles Group, is the world’s leading supplier of preformed coils, associated products and services.

“We believe Pell City’s close proximity to our growing markets, and the community’s can-do approach in supporting our location efforts, made this an easy decision,” said Frank Barrett, CEO of Parsons Peebles Group. “Mayor (Bill) Pruitt and his team were very responsive to our needs and supportive the entire time. We appreciate their assistance and expertise in helping us locate here.”

Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed the company’s decision to establish an Alabama operation.

“Alabama has become a prime destination for leading companies from around the world, and I’m pleased to see Preformed Windings establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in St. Clair County with 85 new jobs,” Ivey said.

“I’m confident that the company will discover that our state offers a first-class workforce, a pro-business environment and other advantages that will make Alabama a sweet home for this new venture,” she added.

‘Perfect fit’

Preformed Windings has nearly 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality coils for high-voltage motors and generators as well as armature coils for traction motors. The company serves a global client base in a wide range of industries, including power generation, water, transport and shipping.

Local officials praised the arrival of Preformed Windings.

“St. Clair County always welcomes new investment and quality jobs to our community. We were happy to work with both Gov. Ivey and Mayor Pruitt’s teams, and we welcome Preformed Windings to our community,” said Paul Manning, chairman of the St. Clair County Commission. “This company has incredible leadership and growth potential, and their investment opens doors for new opportunities for our citizens.”

“The city of Pell City is honored to have been selected by Preformed Windings for their first U.S. manufacturing facility. We have always worked successfully with our state and county partners in economic development,” Pruitt said. “Our community’s focus is always to encourage and support new investment in Pell City. Specifically, we believe small- to medium-sized companies with high-growth potential and strong leadership are a perfect fit. We are excited to welcome Preformed Windings to Pell City.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.