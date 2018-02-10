On this day in Alabama history: Spanish force anchored in Mobile Bay

February 10, 1780

A sizable Spanish force anchored in Mobile Bay in preparation for the Battle of Fort Charlotte, one of two American Revolution battles fought in present-day Alabama. Originally constructed by the French as Fort Condé in 1723, Fort Charlotte became a British possession in 1763 after their victory over France in the Seven Years’ War. On Feb. 25, 1780, more than 1,000 Spanish troops under the command of Don Bernardo de Gálvez, governor of Louisiana, landed on the shores of the Dog River. After British commander Elias Durnford refused to surrender, the Spanish besieged the fort for 14 days, taking control on March 14. The Spanish retained control of the fort, renamed Fuerta Carlota, until 1813.

A View of the Entrance of the Harbour of the Havana, Taken From Within the Wrecks. Drawn by Elias Durnford and engraved by Peter Canot. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Library of Congress) Elias Durnford (1739-1794) and his wife, Rebecca Walker, were married in 1769. Durnford was a central figure in the establishment of the British colony of West Florida. He was chief engineer and surveyor general of the colony, and in 1769 was named lieutenant governor. He served in that capacity until Spanish forces invaded West Florida in 1779. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama) Fort Condé in Mobile, 2007. (Mark Goebel, Flickr) Profile and elevation map of Fort Condé at Mobile, 1725. (Adrien de Pauger, Wikipedia) Bartizan at Fort Condé in Mobile, 2008. (Altairisfar, Wikipedia)

