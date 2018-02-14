On this day in Alabama history: JoJo Starbuck was born in Birmingham

February 14, 1951

Olympic figure skater JoJo Starbuck was born in Birmingham. With childhood skating partner Ken Shelley, Starbuck made history in 1968 by becoming the youngest figure skating pair in Olympic history. The two later won three United States pair skating championships, broke Soviet dominance in the pairs event by winning the bronze medal twice at the World Championships, and placed fourth in the 1972 Olympic Games. The pair headlined Ice Capades for four years, and Starbuck later joined Olympian John Curry in his highly acclaimed Ice Dancing on Broadway and abroad. She was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.