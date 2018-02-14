James Spann: Not much sun for Alabama through the weekend

RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling this afternoon over the Tennessee Valley of far north Alabama, back down into the northern half of Mississippi. Otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures generally in the 60s.

Scattered showers remain possible through the evening; then we expect only isolated showers late tonight.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The maps continue to show a strong upper high over the Gulf of Mexico, nosing up into the Gulf Coast region, and a cold upper trough over the western United States. Moist air will remain trapped across the Deep South, so the sky will remain mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, and we will continue to mention a chance of showers, with the best coverage over the northern third of Alabama. Any showers over the southern half of the state should be few and far between. We rise into the low 70s tomorrow; Friday’s high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will stall out near the Tennessee state line Saturday; we will continue to mention a chance of showers Saturday over the northern half of the state. It won’t rain all day, and the rain won’t be especially heavy (nothing like the big downpours last Saturday). Showers will thin out Sunday, and the sun might even peek out a time or two as slightly drier air seeps into the state. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: We don’t see much change in the overall weather pattern. The week will be mostly cloudy, temperatures will remain very mild and we will have some risk of showers pretty much daily, with the best coverage over the northern half of Alabama. We will see highs in the warm 70s Monday and Tuesday, with 60s likely Wednesday through Friday.

There’s no sign of any Arctic air intrusions into our state for the rest of February as the upper high over the Gulf Coast region persists. And no sign of any severe thunderstorm or flooding issues as well, with the heaviest rain axis north of Alabama.

