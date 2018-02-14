The Newlyweds: Kristen and Deaushay hope to inspire others looking for love

Valentine’s Day is a time when many people find themselves meditating on the meaning and expression of true love.

One millennial couple believe their experience in finding and sharing love is worth passing on in hopes of encouraging others.

Recently, they opened up their home (and vlog set) to share their love journey with Alabama NewsCenter.

The Newlyweds: Kristen and Deaushay give couples sound advice and encouragement for dating and marriage from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Deaushay and Kristen Watts decided to launch a vlog (or video blog) after broadcasting about their dating journey, love life and marriage via social media. Feedback, in the form of comments, likes and shares, alerted them that they were on to something big. So they decided to launch motivational videos via YouTube encouraging couples to find and keep love.

Kristen is a Ph.D. candidate, while Deaushay is a site manager for a local company. Both juggle full schedules.

Kristen Watts listens to husband Deaushay Watts, who says he wants to encourage men in their married life. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Lights on! The Newlyweds record an episode of the vlog from their home studio. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Kristen and Deaushay, while recording their vlog, often share experiences and challenges from their own marriage. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)

Their vlog, The Newlyweds: Kristen and Deaushay, offers practical tips on life, love, marriage, careers and relationships from the couple’s own experience. These are not fly by night, or trendy, dating tips. Rather, the Watts offer sage, time-tested advice and principles they often employ in building their own union.

You can catch the latest episode of their vlog on YouTube.