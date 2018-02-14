Power of Leadership brings focus to diversity in technology careers in Alabama

Alabama Power hosted its Power of Leadership luncheon today focusing on diversity in technology careers with a panel of experts moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

O’Brien is producer and host of the weekly political news magazine “Matter of Fact,” and the panel discussed the challenges minorities face in securing technology careers and effective ways to develop a diverse workforce.

Highlights from Power of Leadership luncheon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The panel included:

Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham

Angela Benton, founder and CEO of NewME Accelerator

Megan Rose Dickey, reporter with TechCrunch

Greg Greenlee, founder of Blacks in Technology, and

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, mayor of Jackson, Mississippi.

Soledad O’Brien speaks at the Power of Leadership luncheon. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Panelists discuss the challenges minorities face in securing careers in technology. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Stephanie K. Cooper, vice president of Public Relations for Alabama Power, speaks at the Power of Leadership luncheon. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Panelists discuss the challenges minorities face in securing careers in technology. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) The 2018 Power of Leadership luncheon was held at The Florentine in downtown Birmingham. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Jonathan Porter, vice president of the Birmingham Division of Alabama Power, speaks at the Power of Leadership luncheon. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Zeke Smith, executive vice president of External Affairs for Alabama Power, speaks at the Power of Leadership luncheon. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Panelists discuss the challenges minorities face in securing careers in technology. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Dr. Anthony Hood of UAB, left, receives a Power of Leadership award from Jonathan Porter, vice president of the Birmingham Division of Alabama Power. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Shegun Otulana of TheraNest, left, receives a Power of Leadership award from Stephanie K. Cooper, vice president of Public Relations for Alabama Power. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter) Charisse Stokes of Tidal IT Solutions,left, receives a Power of Leadership award from Leslie Sanders, vice president of the Southern Division for Alabama Power. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power also handed out awards to those helping elevate the state through community engagement and advancing a technology-based economy through education and outreach.

The 2018 Power of Leadership honorees were:

Anthony Hood, UAB

Shegun Otulana, TheraNest

Charisse Stokes, Tidal IT Solutions.

You can watch the entire panel discussion below.

Alabama Power hosts the 2018 Power of Leadership luncheon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.