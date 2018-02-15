On this day in Alabama history: Statewide public school system established

February 15, 1854

The Alabama Legislature passed the Public Education Act, establishing a statewide public school system. The legislation centralized the state’s local school systems, increased funding for education and created the position of state superintendent. The Legislature cited the Constitution of 1819 as the basis for the new system of free schools by quoting, “Schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged in this State.” After creating the system, the state began the process of licensing its public school teachers, and superintendent William F. Perry introduced the McGuffey Reader and rudimentary topics such as U.S. history and geography to the state’s curriculum.

Interior of classroom in old Goodman school (the new Goodman school replaced three smaller schools). Coffee County,1939. (Photograph by Marion Post Wolcott, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) St. Matthew School, 1936. (Photograph by Walker Evans, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) The booklet, published in 1914, details the rules and regulations for the operations of public schools in Alabama, issued by the Alabama State Board of Education. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Library of Congress) Barton Academy in Mobile was Alabama’s first public school. Established in 1836, it was named for state representative Willoughby Barton, the author of the bill that created Mobile’s public school system. The building was used as a hospital for Union soldiers in 1864 during the Civil War. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) First grade children and teacher at the Goodman School, Coffee County, 1939. (Photograph by Marion Post Wolcott, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Classroom showing varying ages of students in primary grades in school, Prairie Farms, 1939. (Photograph by Marion Post Wolcott, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Woman’s College of Alabama (later, Huntington College), Montgomery, April 17, 1918. (Richards Film Service, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Polytechnic Institute, Auburn, April 15, 1918. (Photograph by Richards Film Service, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) A class in anatomy and hygiene in Gee’s Bend school, 1939. (Photograph by Marion Post Wolcott, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Group of children attending the mill school at Barker Cotton Mills, Mobile, 1914. (Photograph byLewis Wickes Hine, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Untitled photo, possibly related to School scene at Skyline Farms, near Scottsboro, 1936. (Photograph by Carl Mydans, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Mechanical drawing class at Tuskegee Institute, ca. 1902. (Photograph by Frances Benjamin Johnston, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Cooking teacher and group of girls in home economics classroom at the Goodman School, Coffee County, 1939. (Photograph by Marion Post Wolcott, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Lecture Hall at Smith Hall, University of Alabama. (HABS, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) The Alabama State Department of Education is headquartered in Montgomery, Montgomery County. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Alabama State Department of Education)

