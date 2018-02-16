For such a small place, this is one big dish.

Wilson’s Barbecue is a small, drive-through window of a restaurant in Albertville. But through that window they’ve managed to squeeze one loaded baked potato.

The Chicken Baked Potato is a favorite and has been on the menu since the place opened 43 years ago.

It starts with a big baked potato slathered inside with butter. Then comes the smoked chicken followed by the special house sauce, cheese and sour cream.

See why the Chicken Baked Potato at Wilson’s Barbecue is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It’s the kind of layered flavor that has earned devoted fans and a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.