The first 911 call was made 50 years ago today in Alabama

In Haleyville today, they’re ringing in a milestone this Alabama town can claim that no other can. It was 50 years ago today that the nation’s first 911 call was made from this small Alabama town.

If you don’t know the story, you can read about it here and here.

But that isn’t all Haleyville has going for it.

The city was a pilot Alabama Communities of Excellence community and has built on what it learned through that process. You can read more about that here and watch the video below.

Haleyville diversifies, connects as an Alabama Community of Excellence from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.