James Spann: Colder air enters North Alabama

BIG THERMAL CONTRAST: As expected, we have a big thermal range across Alabama this afternoon thanks to a cold front that was near I-59 at 3 p.m. Temperatures have slipped into the chilly upper 40s at Haleyville and Cullman, but are close to 70 degrees south of I-20.

Some light rain is near the front, and the sky is overcast over the northern half of the state. The sky is sunny over far south Alabama and the Gulf Coast.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; the best chance of rain will be along and north of I-20. Like today, there will be a big temperature contrast; places like Florence, Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Scottsboro will have a hard time getting out of the 40s, while highs will be in the 60s along and south of I-59. South Alabama will enjoy highs in the 70s again with little risk of rain there.

The cold air over the Tennessee Valley will exit the region Sunday; we expect highs in the 60s over all of north and central Alabama. The sky will feature more clouds than sun, but showers should be pretty widely spaced.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge of the Gulf of Mexico will strengthen and shift northward, meaning a warm late-winter week for Alabama. Highs will be in the 70s each day, and we will be close to 80 Tuesday afternoon. Showers Monday and Tuesday will be widely scattered; rain will be more likely Wednesday through Friday as another front stalls out just north of here.

VOODOO LAND: We’re still seeing evidence of cold shots in March; they pretty much always happen here. Despite this warmth, don’t put away winter clothes. The season is far from over.

