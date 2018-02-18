On this day in Alabama history: James Dellet was born in New Jersey

February 18, 1788
Congressman James Dellet was born in New Jersey. An attorney and planter, Dellet moved to Claiborne in 1818 and became the state’s first Speaker of the House of Representatives in 1819. He served four terms in the state Legislature as a member of the Alabama-Cahaba River Basins Group and two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Whig. As a prominent citizen of Claiborne, Dellet oversaw festivities when Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette visited the town during his grand tour of the United States in 1825. In 1994, Dellet’s Federal-style plantation home and 4,000 acres of surrounding lands was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
