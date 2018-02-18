On this day in Alabama history: James Dellet was born in New Jersey

February 18, 1788

Congressman James Dellet was born in New Jersey. An attorney and planter, Dellet moved to Claiborne in 1818 and became the state’s first Speaker of the House of Representatives in 1819. He served four terms in the state Legislature as a member of the Alabama-Cahaba River Basins Group and two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Whig. As a prominent citizen of Claiborne, Dellet oversaw festivities when Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette visited the town during his grand tour of the United States in 1825. In 1994, Dellet’s Federal-style plantation home and 4,000 acres of surrounding lands was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

The main house on the Dellet Plantation in Claiborne, Monroe County, was built between 1835 and 1840 by lawyer, politician, and planter James Dellet, who served as the first Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives in 1819. The town of Claiborne was a bustling center of business and civic life in the early years of Alabama’s statehood, but it is now abandoned; the Dellet house is the only remaining residence there. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Library of Congress) James Dellet House, Claiborne, Monroe County, 1939. (Photograph by Frances Benjamin Johnston, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Parlor inside the James Dellet House, Claiborne, 1934. (Photograph by W.N. Manning, HABS, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

