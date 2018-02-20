Farley Nuclear’s efforts to protect endangered turtle featured on Alabama television

WTVY in Dothan recently examined the wildlife preservation efforts at Alabama Power’s Farley Nuclear Plant and Georgia Power’s Hatch and Vogtle nuclear plants.

Occupying more than 1,800 acres alongside the Chattahoochee River, Plant Farley has long recognized its obligation to neighboring wildlife.

“We’re in their territory. We came in, we built a plant in their natural environment,” Farley Environmental Specialist Eric Mullins told the television station. “Since we’re here, so to speak as their guests, it’s important for us to give back to them and make sure that they’re protected.”

