Shopping with Spann: Meteorologists tell you what should be in your storm safety kit

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, which will include a state sales tax holiday on many items you will want to have in your storm safety kit.
Fellow meteorologists Meaghan Thomas and I go shopping for the things that should be in a safety kit. While not everything in the kit will be tax-exempt, most items will be, to include portable generators costing $1,000 or less.
Meteorologists James Spann and Meaghan Thomas show you what to include in your storm safety kit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
Items that are tax-exempt Feb. 23-25, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue site, are any of the following costing $60 or less per item:
- Batteries (AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt)
- Cellphone battery
- Cellphone charger
- Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio
- Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks
- Tarpaulin
- Plastic sheeting
- Plastic drop cloths
- Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
- Duct tape
- Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
- Non-electric can opener
- Artificial ice (blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice)
- Self-contained first-aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Smoke detector
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Gas or diesel fuel tank or container.
Most cities and counties are participating in the sales tax holiday, but some are not.