Shopping with Spann: Meteorologists tell you what should be in your storm safety kit

By James Spann

Now is the time to prepare your storm safety kit for your safe place. (Getty Images)

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, which will include a state sales tax holiday on many items you will want to have in your storm safety kit.

Fellow meteorologists Meaghan Thomas and I go shopping for the things that should be in a safety kit. While not everything in the kit will be tax-exempt, most items will be, to include portable generators costing $1,000 or less.

Meteorologists James Spann and Meaghan Thomas show you what to include in your storm safety kit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Items that are tax-exempt Feb. 23-25, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue site, are any of the following costing $60 or less per item:

  • Batteries (AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt)
  • Cellphone battery
  • Cellphone charger
  • Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio
  • Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks
  • Tarpaulin
  • Plastic sheeting
  • Plastic drop cloths
  • Other flexible, waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit
  • Duct tape
  • Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
  • Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Artificial ice (blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice)
  • Self-contained first-aid kit
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Smoke detector
  • Carbon monoxide detector
  • Gas or diesel fuel tank or container.

Most cities and counties are participating in the sales tax holiday, but some are not. For a full list of those participating, click here.

