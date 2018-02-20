Shopping with Spann: Meteorologists tell you what should be in your storm safety kit

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, which will include a state sales tax holiday on many items you will want to have in your storm safety kit.

Fellow meteorologists Meaghan Thomas and I go shopping for the things that should be in a safety kit. While not everything in the kit will be tax-exempt, most items will be, to include portable generators costing $1,000 or less.

Meteorologists James Spann and Meaghan Thomas show you what to include in your storm safety kit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Items that are tax-exempt Feb. 23-25, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue site, are any of the following costing $60 or less per item:

Batteries (AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt)

Cellphone battery

Cellphone charger

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio

Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks

Tarpaulin

Plastic sheeting

Plastic drop cloths

Other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor system, such as bungee cords or rope, or tiedown kit

Duct tape

Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings

Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container

Non-electric can opener

Artificial ice (blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice)

Self-contained first-aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Smoke detector

Carbon monoxide detector

Gas or diesel fuel tank or container.

Most cities and counties are participating in the sales tax holiday, but some are not. For a full list of those participating, click here.